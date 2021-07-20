Waterloo teachers talk COVID, other struggles at Ras Smith roundtable

WATERLOO -- Saying education would be a big part of his candidacy for governor, state Rep. Ras Smith held a roundtable discussion with seven educators to discuss everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to state laws that are changing the way they teach.
Smith met with educators from Becker and Orange elementaries as well as Bunger, Carver and Hoover middle schools at Faith Temple Baptist Church on Tuesday.
Smith noted he attended Orange Elementary and later the former Malcolm Price Lab School in Cedar Falls, and is the site coordinator for Communities in Schools at George Washington Carver Academy.
"Education is a passion of mine -- specifically public education," he said. "Making sure that students and families are supported is something that really is important to me, and you can't really do that without supporting educators."
The educators themselves said their biggest priority in the last year was making sure their students were supported, noting the difficulties of teaching children during a pandemic.
"It was really challenging in the fall," said Kristen Hinders, a media specialist at Bunger Middle School. "I remember being there and standing in the middle of everything and being like, 'I don't know what to do,' when maybe 50% of your kids are having zero contact" with a teacher.
Educators also had to deal with a Legislature they say didn't consider those challenges, preferring instead to issue dictates like a ban on mask mandates for a population that is still largely unvaccinated.
"The district as a whole is really good about saying, 'Do what you need to do to make sure kids are OK,'" said seventh-grade social studies teacher Andy Wolfe. "That's what our politicians don't get. We're very good at what we do -- just leave us the heck alone."
Educators bemoaned the low wages for paraeducators and the lure of higher-paying jobs out of state taking away University of Northern Iowa teaching graduates as ongoing issues they wanted to see resolved.
"As educators, we want to hide the problems, pretend the problems don't exist. I said, 'We're not going to hide the issues.' If you don't hide the issues, you get the resources you need," said Carver Principal Sheena Canady. "We have really good educators every day lying about their struggles."
Smith said after the roundtable he hoped the Legislature does a better job of listening.
"We've asked them to do so much, and we have to ask them what they need to be successful," he said. "They've seen the gaps, and they've seen them just be really exacerbated by COVID. If we don't ask them difficult questions and create safe spaces to have conversations about what they need, how will we know?"
Smith, a Democrat representing the northern portion of Waterloo as well as Evansdale, Elk Run Heights and Raymond, was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2016 after longtime Democratic state representative Deb Berry stepped down. He was re-elected in 2018 and 2020 and currently is the ranking member on the Education Committee and serves on the agriculture, information technology and natural resources committees. He’s also the founding member and current chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.
He announced he would enter the Democratic primary for governor June 15, the first Democrat to make it official. Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has not announced whether she'll run for re-election but is widely expected to.