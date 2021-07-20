Waterloo teachers talk COVID, other struggles at Ras Smith roundtable

Educators also had to deal with a Legislature they say didn't consider those challenges, preferring instead to issue dictates like a ban on mask mandates for a population that is still largely unvaccinated.

"The district as a whole is really good about saying, 'Do what you need to do to make sure kids are OK,'" said seventh-grade social studies teacher Andy Wolfe. "That's what our politicians don't get. We're very good at what we do -- just leave us the heck alone."

Educators bemoaned the low wages for paraeducators and the lure of higher-paying jobs out of state taking away University of Northern Iowa teaching graduates as ongoing issues they wanted to see resolved.

"As educators, we want to hide the problems, pretend the problems don't exist. I said, 'We're not going to hide the issues.' If you don't hide the issues, you get the resources you need," said Carver Principal Sheena Canady. "We have really good educators every day lying about their struggles."

Smith said after the roundtable he hoped the Legislature does a better job of listening.