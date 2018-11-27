WATERLOO — The city boosted its use of tax-increment financing for economic development projects last year.
Waterloo City Council members voted Monday to file a report with the Iowa Department of Management showing the city’s overall TIF obligations grew from $66.4 million to $71.2 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
The debt increase comes despite the city generating $7.9 million in increment property taxes during the last fiscal year to pay off amounts owed in its seven TIF districts.
Tax-increment financing allows the city to create a geographic zone to buy land, install infrastructure and offer grants and tax rebates to lure jobs and development. New property taxes generated by the development is then used over time to pay off the obligations.
TIF critics oppose the tax revenue being diverted from general city operations, schools and the county government. City officials contend it’s a vital tool to compete with other cities also offering TIF incentives to prospective businesses.
Reports approved earlier this month detail the new TIF obligations the city incurred in the last fiscal year, with the largest being $1.1 million in grants and tax rebates for Crystal Distribution Services to expand at the former Rath Packing Co. site and $1 million as part of a larger commitment to buy land for North Crossing, the former Logan Plaza site being redeveloped at U.S. Highway 63 and Donald Street.
Other new TIF debts certified last year include a $550,000 grant and $354,000 relocation of the House of Hope for a planned All-In Grocers store at East Second and Franklin streets.
Nearly $940,000 in tax rebates were added to the downtown TIF district debt for tax rebates for Grand Crossing’s second phase and apartment buildings at Sycamore and East Seventh streets. Another $366,000 in land acquisition costs for the South Waterloo Business Park and $463,000 in tax rebates for Crossing Point near Crossroads Center also added to the debt.
Meanwhile, the city’s TIF revenue dropped about $300,000 in Fiscal Year 2017-18. The City Council did vote to release approximately that much in taxes last year from Northeast Industrial Park TIF.
TIF reports on file with the state for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, show Waterloo is in the lower end of large cities when it comes to using the financing method.
The city’s $66.4 million in TIF debt was well below Coralville and Des Moines, which had $394 million and $346 million in obligations respectively. Other cities with more TIF debt than Waterloo included: Cedar Rapids, $175 million; Dubuque, $131 million; West Des Moines, $116 million; Sioux City $101 million; Davenport, $91 million; and Ankeny, $69 million.
Cedar Falls listed approximately $26 million in TIF obligations at the close of Fiscal Year 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.