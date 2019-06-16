WATERLOO — A public hearing is scheduled Monday on the city’s plans to buy the former Salvation Army Family Thrift Store.
Waterloo City Council members have been asked to acquire the nearly 12,000-square-foot building at 415 E. Seventh St. from The Salvation Army for $200,000 so it can be used for police vehicle and evidence storage.
The Salvation Army had been attempting to sell the building since closing the store last year and had listed it for $249,500.
The building, which is just a block from the police headquarters and City Hall, was built as an A & P Food Store and served as the Waterloo Senior Center from 1982 to 2006. The Salvation Army owned it since 2008.
Bond funds originally sold to construct a new police storage building near the Hazardous Materials Training Center on Newell Street will be used to buy the thrift store. Bids opened for the new building in 2017 were well over budget.
The deal also includes Waterloo donating three city-owned lots adjacent to The Salvation Army’s main campus at 89 Franklin St. Officials with the nonprofit agency had been attempting to acquire those lots after the city demolished two blighted homes on them.
The city will grant title to the land to The Salvation Army and pay the estimated $10,000 in closing costs for the transaction.
Council members will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Other scheduled business includes:
- The final reading of a site plan for Con-Trol’s planned 204,000-square-foot expansion at the Northeast Industrial Park, with will have access onto Newell Street.
- The final reading of a site plan for Dollar General’s new store on the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Idaho Street.
- A 4:35 p.m. work session to discuss current truck routes and embargoed roads in the city.
