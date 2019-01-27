WATERLOO — A plan to raise the city’s storm water fee to provide more revenue for large drainage projects is up for approval this week.
Waterloo City Council members are expected to vote Monday on the first reading of an ordinance raising the fee, which was first adopted in 2009 to pay for water quality and runoff concerns.
The proposal would raise the fee paid by each residential dwelling from $2.75 to $4 per month beginning April 1. It would also add 25 cents to the monthly fee on Jan. 1 for the next five years.
Commercial, industrial and institutional properties are charged a base fee of $2.75 per month plus $2.75 per month for each 5,000 square feet of impervious area. Impervious areas include buildings, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots.
Each of those fees also would increase to $4 and be subject to the future 25-cent annual increases.
The city currently gets about $1.7 million annually from the storm water fee, which is used to pay for storm sewer maintenance, storm water staff, street sweeping and some minor drainage improvements.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the proposed increases would allow the city to pay for major drainage projects in areas where storm sewers and ditches overflow during heavy rainfall events.
Waterloo’s current storm water fee is among the lowest in Iowa and would remain in the lower third of large-city storm water rates even with the increase.
The storm water fee is collected for the city by the Waterloo Water Works on the same bill that also includes water, sanitary sewer and garbage bills.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
