Waterloo takes grant requests for COVID-19 response

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Development is taking applications for additional federal grant funds it received in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The application to apply for a portion of the $747,227 allocated through the CARES Act is 4 p.m. July 10.

Nearly $590,000 of the grant dollars are available for nonprofit agencies providing assistance to prepare for, prevent or respond to COVID-19.

Those agencies must either benefit areas where more than half the population is low- to moderate-income or agencies whose clientele is at least 51 percent low- or moderate-income.

Applicants can also include services designed to alleviate existing conditions that pose a serious threat to the health and welfare of the community, that are of recent origin or recently became urgent, and unable to be supported by other funding sources.

The remaining grant funding is for small and micro-enterprise businesses seeking direct financial assistance due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Those businesses also must be run or benefit mostly qualified low- and moderate-income persons or provide services to that population base.