Waterloo tackles La Porte Road rebuild

WATERLOO — The city is taking steps toward a $10 million reconstruction of La Porte and Hess roads.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to begin designing the 2.7-mile project from Hawthorne Avenue south to East Shaulis Road.

IDOT would provide $1.08 million in federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Swap funds to be matched by $270,000 from the city for the planned design.

The transportation improvement program developed by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments projects $8.4 million for construction of the project in 2022 and 2023. Funding agreements for the construction phase would return in the future.

City officials are hoping the project can do more than refresh the bumpy roadway.

The project is expected to have pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Council members are also planning to expand the Crossroads tax-increment financing district to include the La Porte Road corridor, which has also been designated as a federal opportunity zone. Those efforts are in place to provide tax incentives to help attract or expand businesses along the roadway.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. A 4:10 p.m. budget work session has also been scheduled.

