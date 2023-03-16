WATERLOO — Waterloo now has a new fire chief and a new city councilmember.

Bill Beck was sworn in as chief on Tuesday afternoon during a special City Council meeting along with Belinda Creighton-Smith as the Ward 4 councilmember.

Beck, who started with the department in 2004, will now be paid an annual base salary of $140,000. Mayor Quentin Hart said there was a months-long interview process since Pat Treloar retired as fire chief in 2022 after 25 years with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

“Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Northeast Iowa,” Beck said during the ceremony. “Waterloo Fire Rescue has given me a chance to not just survive, but thrive in this job.”

Battalion Chief Troy Luck served as chief in the interim.

As for Creighton-Smith, Mayor Hart hailed her as an “advocate for those without a voice.”

“I am because you are,” Creighton-Smith said, citing philosophy while addressing the audience. “I appreciate you, I adore you and I will do the work that is required of us.”

She is pastor of Faith Temple Baptist Church and an instructor at the University of Northern Iowa in the area of social work focusing on cultural competency.

She won the seat in the March 7 special election against Lawrence Marshall. She won almost 74% of the vote, or 296 votes.

Photos: Maple Syrup Festival at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Mar. 11 A SWEET DAY AT HARTMAN RESERVE Maple Syrup 2 Maple Syrup 3 Maple Syrup 4 Maple Syrup 5 Maple Syrup 6 Maple Syrup 7 VIDEO: Hartman Reserve Maple Syrup Demonstration