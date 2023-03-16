WATERLOO — Waterloo now has a new fire chief and a new city councilmember.
Bill Beck was sworn in as chief on Tuesday afternoon during a special City Council meeting along with Belinda Creighton-Smith as the Ward 4 councilmember.
Beck, who started with the department in 2004, will now be paid an annual base salary of $140,000. Mayor Quentin Hart said there was a months-long interview process since Pat Treloar retired as fire chief in 2022 after 25 years with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Northeast Iowa,” Beck said during the ceremony. “Waterloo Fire Rescue has given me a chance to not just survive, but thrive in this job.”
Battalion Chief Troy Luck served as chief in the interim.