Waterloo submits two traffic grants for dangerous intersections

WATERLOO — Two intersections in the city are being studied for further safety after multiple accidents.

After almost 15 crashes in the past year and a half, one fatal, the city of Waterloo is applying for an Iowa Department of Transportation traffic safety improvement program grant for $500,000 that would help to fund a potential roundabout at the intersection of East Shaulis Road and Hammond Avenue.

The total cost of the construction is estimated at $1.35 million. The city would fund $850,000.

Waterloo’s traffic engineer, Mohammad Elahi, noted in city documents that the predominant type of crashes are right angles — caused by people running stop signs on Hammond. Elahi said a roundabout has the potential to improve safety by reducing the number of crashes and their severity.

The resolution, approved by the City Council Aug. 1, also proposed an alternative of traffic signals at the intersection but said that can increase rear-end crashes and people running red lights. It also said signals have added costs of maintenance and repair.

The city recently made the intersection a four-way stop. Previously, drivers were only required to stop on Hammond.

Council members also approved an application for the same grant to re-install traffic signals on Mullan Avenue, or U.S. Highway 63, and Sycamore Street for $251,000. The resolution states that since the DOT replaced signals with stop signs, the intersection has had an increasing amount of right angle crashes due to sight issues.

The application is for installing traffic signals, monitoring cameras and a connection to the fiber optic network. The grant would cover all of the construction.