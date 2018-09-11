WATERLOO — The city bowed to requests from its business community to speed up rebuilding the west section of University Avenue.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-1 Monday to approve moving forward next year with the reconstruction of the crumbling roadway between Greenhill Road and the west city limits line at Midway Drive.
The move reverses a recommendation earlier this year for the city to rebuild the east phase of University between Ansborough Avenue and U.S. Highway 63 first, which would have pushed the west phase off until the 2020 construction year.
Multiple property owners had lobbied council members to redo the west phase first because it is full of empty commercial buildings and struggling businesses needing the project to be completed to secure new tenants.
The stretch includes the vacant Hy-Vee grocery store and Kmart building.
Kennan Davis, whose family owns the former Slumberland Furniture building at 4020 University Ave., said they need a firm end date to find a buyer or to redevelop the empty structure.
“Right now there’s a distinct line betweeen the completed process in Cedar Falls and then the less-than-pleasant empty buildings, including our own, in that (Waterloo) section,” he said.
Councilman Steve Schmitt complimented city staff for being open to the change.
“I think this is a great example of the business community reaching out and having conversations with folks to maybe educate them a little more about what’s going on in certain sections of our city,” Schmitt said. “I think this is going to be a very beneficial move by doing that west end first.”
Councilwoman Sharon Juon also supported going west first despite worries that section has a higher potential for cost overruns due to the large amount of underground utilities.
Juon wanted assurances the “east section gets all the amenities that were originally planned. If there’s cost overruns on the west side we’re not going to take it out of the east side.”
Council members also authorized the use of eminent domain, if necessary, to acquire 21 temporary easements and two sewer easements necessary to construct the west section next year. The condemnation process guarantees the city won’t run into delays or additional costs should all of the easements not be achieved voluntarily before construction begins .
Councilman Pat Morrissey was the lone vote to reconstruct the east phase next year, running down a long list of reasons, which included avoiding condemnation because no easements were required.
“There continues to be safety issues with people in the east section walking on University Avenue or on the median strip between Highway 63 and Ansborough,” he added. “To me, people’s safety comes first. Adding the sidewalk and (recreational) trail solves this in the next year.”
Bids on the west phase are expected to be opened in March, with construction running from May 2019 through July 2020. Construction of the east phase is now projected in 2020.
Contractors are currently working on the middle section, from Greenhill to Ansborough, on what’s projected to be an overall $40 million, three-mile road project between Cedar Falls and U.S. 63 near downtown Waterloo.
The city received $28 million from the Iowa Department of Transportation when the state transferred jurisdiction of the former state highway to the city. The city is still looking for additional funding to complete the overall project.
