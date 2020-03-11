Waterloo sits alone with falling tax base

WATERLOO — Waterloo was the only large city in the state to suffer losses in its property tax base last year.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner raised that fact Monday as city leaders struggle to set a budget balancing a desire for public services against a potential tax hike.
“Out of the top 15, Waterloo was actually the only city that lost taxable value for our regular budget,” Weidner said. “This is one of the big factors in where our rate is.”
Local governments seek growth from new construction and appreciation of existing home and business values to generate additional tax revenues without having to raise tax rates.
Sioux City saw the most tax base growth among the Iowa’s 15 most populous cities at 11%. Due to that growth, the city expects to significantly lower its property tax rate while still generating a $5 million increase in revenue.
Iowa City and Ankeny saw more than 9% growth in taxable valuations. Cedar Falls saw just a 0.7% increase in its tax base, which ranked 14th out of the top 15 cities.
But Waterloo’s taxable values dipped by $18.6 million, just under a percent, for the budget year currently under discussion. That means the city would collect less property tax revenue next year at the current tax rate.
Weidner said she was trying to determine why Waterloo’s taxable values weren’t growing as fast as other communities’ values.
While the city has seen its housing construction numbers climb in recent years, the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area incentive program gives those buyers three years tax free.
“I’ve heard some Realtors with a theory that people are going to the new houses with the CLURA rebate rather than purchasing existing stock now,” Weidner said. “I would hope that would be a temporary situation.”
Mayor Quentin Hart questioned whether the problem is tied to several large commercial buildings, including Ocwen Financial, sitting empty. But he also believes the city needs programs to encourage improvements in older homes.
“We’re building houses, we know that,” Hart said. “I think where we have a challenge is the inner core of our city. That is the part that is not gaining the value … like other parts of our city.”
But Councilwoman Margaret Klein suggested people may not want to live in Waterloo given the assessed values are supposed to be based on market value and sales.
“It could be this indicates a vote of confidence, or lack thereof, in a community when their property valuations go so low,” she said. “If it’s market based, the market is not supporting it here.”
But Hart and Weidner said the city was having success attracting development, noting a potential record level of housing starts and some $142 million in construction permit value during the last fiscal year.
The city also saw valuation growth in tax-increment financing districts, although it often takes years for that value to be released from the TIFs to help generate taxes for regular city operations.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Hart said. “We may not even realize some of the benefits while we’re on council or in (the mayor’s seat). But man, years like this …”
Councilman Pat Morrissey said the root causes of Waterloo’s stagnant tax base is just the first question.
“To me the more important question would be how do we get out of that?” Morrissey said. “What do we need to do to get out of that?”
