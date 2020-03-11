Waterloo sits alone with falling tax base

Weidner said she was trying to determine why Waterloo’s taxable values weren’t growing as fast as other communities’ values.

While the city has seen its housing construction numbers climb in recent years, the City Limits Urban Revitalization Area incentive program gives those buyers three years tax free.

“I’ve heard some Realtors with a theory that people are going to the new houses with the CLURA rebate rather than purchasing existing stock now,” Weidner said. “I would hope that would be a temporary situation.”

Mayor Quentin Hart questioned whether the problem is tied to several large commercial buildings, including Ocwen Financial, sitting empty. But he also believes the city needs programs to encourage improvements in older homes.

“We’re building houses, we know that,” Hart said. “I think where we have a challenge is the inner core of our city. That is the part that is not gaining the value … like other parts of our city.”

But Councilwoman Margaret Klein suggested people may not want to live in Waterloo given the assessed values are supposed to be based on market value and sales.