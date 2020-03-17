Waterloo shuts down many city buildings

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo closed its recreational and cultural buildings at noon today and is encouraging residents to stay out of other city government buildings if possible.

Mayor Quentin Hart announced Tuesday that the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Waterloo Public Library, Waterloo Center for the Arts and Young Arena are closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Grout Museum District and Hartman Reserve Nature Center have also also shut down their facilities to the public and canceled events.

Hart said City Hall, Leisure Services, Public Works, the Carnegie Annex and other city offices will remain open for limited business.

"We discourage the public from coming to these buildings to do business," Hart said.

Most permits, licenses, payments and service requests related to city government activities can be done online, by mail or via telephone. Links are available on the city's website to access those departments and services.

The deadline for licensing pets has been extended to May 1.

