WATERLOO — Sewer users will be paying higher bills next year as the city works to resolve major issues with its collection system and treatment plant.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the third and final reading of an ordinance raising sewer rates by 5 percent Jan. 1 and another 5 percent July 1, 2019.
The increase comes on the heels of a 15 percent fee hike in 2015 as the city was negotiating a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency over city sewer overflows and backups.
While that fee increase helped the city pay for foundation drain removals and sanitary sewer lining in some problem areas, it is still facing $18 million in projects to comply with the consent decree and another $55 million in recommended work.
The 5 percent rate increase would boost the average monthly residential sewer bill from $25.75 to $27. The second 5 percent rate hike would take that monthly bill to $28.35.
“It’s going to help pay for the additional expenses that we’re going to incur primarily ... with a lot of the consent decree projects we’re committed to do,” said Waste Management Director Steve Hoambrecker.
City officials have said Waterloo sewer users should expect to see additional sewer fee increases in the future as more consent decree projects move ahead along with major upgrades to the treatment side of the plant.
“Sanitary sewers is what the EPA wanted us to take care of and that’s what we’re addressing,” said Mayor Quentin Hart.
“Everything that’s being done is to address sanitary sewer overflows,” he added. “In the future there may be some additional asks for other problems that we’re facing.”
Despite the proposed rate increase, Waterloo will still have the fifth-lowest sewer bills among the 39 Iowa cities with populations exceeding 10,000. It will still have the lowest combined water and sewer bills in the state.
