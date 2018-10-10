WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart has vowed the city will take steps to resolve ongoing sewage backups plaguing homeowners during recent historic rainfall events.
Hart said engineers under contract and city staff have been directed to figure out what improvements are needed to ensure the city’s sanitary sewer system can handle the enormous rains which have overwhelmed it for the past two months.
“We need to take a look at exactly what the study shows so we can make the best decision to solve the problems,” Hart said. “Instead of a knee-jerk reaction we need to start focusing on fixing the actual problem.”
His comments came Monday after two homeowners in the 2500 block of West Eighth Street pleaded with the city for help after sewage backed up into their homes multiple times since late July.
“I shouldn’t have to live like this because it’s not getting fixed; we should not have to,” said Denise Drahos. “Every time it rains you have sewer water running back into your house. Why can’t we get this done?”
Hart said he agreed the situation needs to stop.
“I don’t want it in my basement. I don’t want it around my children,” Hart said. “I haven’t had it, but I’m going to approach it just as if I did.”
The situation underscores shortfalls in the city’s sanitary sewer collection system which led the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency to bring legal action against the city, resulting in a consent decree mandating improvements.
A master plan details about $73 million in work over the next 15 years designed to eliminate “sanitary sewer overflows, building backups and prohibited bypasses” occurring when ground water infiltrates and overloads the sanitary sewer lines.
Council members approved a 15 percent sewer fee increase to help pay for those improvements and an additional $70 million or more needed to upgrade the treatment plant itself.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said she believes the city will need to raise sewer fees at least 5 percent annually for the next two years to keep pace with the cost of the required improvements.
“We will be coming back to you very soon to talk about rate increases that we need over the next couple of years for necessary sewer system projects,” she said.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said council members need to be prepared to approve those rate increases.
“The city needs to fix this,” he said. “But this all costs money.”
Meanwhile, Councilwoman Margaret Klein said the city needs to stop approving any “vanity projects” until the sewer issues are resolved. She also suggested the city is “sitting on millions of dollars of TIF money and I think it can go for infrastructure right now.”
The city does not have millions of dollars in tax-increment financing revenue in reserve. Any of the money collected in increment taxes can only be used for improvements within the district itself, not in residential areas outside the district.
Property owners in TIF districts do pay sewer user fees, storm water fees and debt service on bonds sold to finance sewer projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.