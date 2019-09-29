WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo's compost facility is adjusting its hours for the fall season.
The yard waste drop-off site at 2745 Independence Ave. will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week beginning Tuesday.
The site is open only to Waterloo residents. Questions about the facility should be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.
