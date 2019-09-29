{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Holmes offloads a wagon full of leaves at the yard waste drop-off site on Independence Avenue in Waterloo on Monday.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo's compost facility is adjusting its hours for the fall season.

The yard waste drop-off site at 2745 Independence Ave. will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week beginning Tuesday.

The site is open only to Waterloo residents. Questions about the facility should be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

