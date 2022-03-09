Waterloo sets maximum tax levy of 9.43%; council vows to lower it before passing budget

WATERLOO -- The city could collect up to 9.43% more in total property taxes, or an increase of nearly $3.4 million, in the next fiscal year beginning this summer.

The residential tax increase at the maximum published level would be 7.53%.

The Waterloo City Council unanimously approved setting the maximum tax levy for fiscal year 2023 at $39,094,486, which would be an increase of $3,367,705 over last year's tax asking. That would be a maximum rate of roughly $16.36 per $1,000 of property tax value, up about $1.12 per $1,000 over last year.

That's not the official budgeted amount, which will be set later. Instead, it's a step required by the state of Iowa prior to passing a budget, which must be done by March 31. The true rate, which will also include things the maximum levy does not have to include like the debt service, will raise the amount up to a proposed $19.65 per $1,000.

"Everyone's going to work to decrease this," Councilor Dave Boesen said. "Let's move forward, get the maximum tax levy set, and let's buckle down and find the savings and bring back a workable budget to this council and to the citizens."

"We've got work to do," agreed Mayor Quentin Hart.

Residents speaking during the hearing said they didn't want to see their taxes rise at all.

"I sat at lunch today and watched the price of fuel go up 30 cents in an hour; I have renters that cannot pay their heating bills," said resident Forrest Dillavou. "Those people at the bottom are hurting real bad. I would encourage you to do your share and do with less -- that's what they're having to do."

Councilor Jonathan Grieder said "nearly 80%" of the budget was city employees alone. He said Waterloo had "among the smallest workforce for being one of the largest cities" in Iowa. The city employs more than 530 full- and part-time employees, many of whom are covered by already agreed-upon union bargaining contracts.

"It's not as simple as a household budget, because we are expected to provide essential services," he said. "So I guess my question is, if you want this number to be lower, what personnel are you willing to cut? ... Because I'm not seeing any fat."

The city also needs to make up for losing the commercial and industrial property tax eliminated in 2013 but backfilled by the state until last year, when the Legislature decided to phase it out after lobbying from business groups, including Grow Cedar Valley.

Waterloo's backfill of $1.75 million will decrease starting this year, meaning the city loses $300,000 right off the bat, said Michelle Weidner, the city's chief financial officer. The city will also lose money from the state lowering the property tax on multi-residential properties to align with single-family residential, which has resulted in a nearly 40% lower tax rate on such property since 2013.

The city is looking to raise revenue in other ways, Hart said, pointing to a rebound in hotel stays that made the most recent quarter for the hotel/motel tax "the highest it's been," along with an increase in rehabilitation of old houses and hundreds of new ones he expects to be built through 2030, bringing more property tax online.

A recent proposal to sell the city's wastewater biogas could, if passed, rake in more than $600,000 per year without the city having to spend a dime.

"Things will hopefully -- no, things will -- keep trending in the right direction," Hart said.

