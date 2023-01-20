Waterloo sets budgeting process and timeline for next fiscal year

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is preparing to begin its budgeting process for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Bridgett Wood, the city’s finance manager, laid out the details in a City Council work session earlier this week. All cities are required to hold a public hearing and approve a resolution every year showing the proposed maximum tax levy rate.

Wood said during the meeting that officials are currently planning to hold the maximum levy rate and bond hearings on Feb. 20. During that meeting, the city would also adopt resolutions for a final budget publication, adopt a pre-levy resolution and set a final budget hearing on March 6. The budget is expected to be approved on that date.

Wood said staff, council members and the general public can submit additional funding requests to the Finance Department by Jan. 27. The council will schedule budget work sessions as needed.

The city has budgeted $44.5 million in revenues for the current fiscal year, about half of which is property taxes. Waterloo’s taxable valuation is increasing by 1.17% to $2.78 billion for fiscal year 2024.

Since 2019, the city’s property tax levy and the average residential tax bill have been on the rise. Currently, the tax rate is $18.97 per $1,000 of taxable value and the average bill is $1,653.

Close 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Pack the Dome 2023 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.