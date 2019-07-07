WATERLOO — The city is looking for a way to turn around its failing Crossroads tax-increment financing district.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold public hearings Monday on a plan essentially resetting a portion of the TIF district including Crossroads Mall and surrounding commercial areas.
Overall property values in the district have fallen since it was established in 2014, which means there is no new property tax revenue to pay for tax incentives the city provided to businesses there.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the city has loaned money from its general operating fund to the Crossroads TIF fund to pay those obligations. Those advances are expected to be repaid if and when the Crossroads TIF begins generating new tax dollars.
Tax-increment financing allows the city to draw boundaries around an urban renewal area, setting a base value for the property in the district. New taxes from any growth in that valuation is then used to pay for infrastructure and economic development incentives in the district itself.
There has been development in the Crossroads TIF that generated new tax revenue, including the redevelopment of a former Kmart mall into Crossing Point Plaza and a new Fairfield Inn & Suits and Dupaco Community Credit Union.
But a steep reduction in value at the mall and its out-lots has more than offset any increased value from new projects.
The two-step plan to help correct the TIF shortfall is slated for consideration during the council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
The proposal would remove areas from the district that lost value, including the mall, and then add them back into the district at their current lower value. It also expands the district boundaries to include commercial areas along La Porte Road north of Crossroads and west of Hess Road near Lost Island Water Park.
Future growth in property values is still required before any incremental taxes are available to repay the city’s general fund and support future development incentives.
