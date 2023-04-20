WATERLOO — The city still has a healthy bond rating after increasing its debt level by $6 million.

The City Council approved the sale of general obligation bonds to a financial institution during a special meeting on Tuesday. The sale was for $6.3 million to Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. That institution was the only bidder.

“The market has been a rough market the last few weeks,” said Speer Financial Senior Vice President Maggie Burger, who advises the city on its bond sales. “We’re seeing one to two bids when we normally see three to four.”

She said there have been seven interest rate increases from the federal reserve since the bond sale last year in May.

The bond’s true interest rate, or the rate received after allowing for inflation, is 3.33%. Burger said that was lower than expected.

What the bond will be spent on is not yet known, as a capital improvement plan hasn’t come before the council. These bonds will be used for fiscal year 2024.

After the sale, the city maintains its “Aa2” rating from Moody’s Investors Service for the 14th consecutive year. The rating is considered “high-quality,” according to the service. The bond rating helps potential investors to determine the risk they take if they choose to invest in city bonds.

“We are pleased to maintain this Aa2 rating, especially in light of all the major infrastructure projects underway to create a city of tomorrow today,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “This rating further proves the city’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and sound business practices.”

