Waterloo sells $10 million in bonds, maintains 'high-quality' rating

WATERLOO — After increasing its debt level by $10 million, the city of Waterloo still has a healthy bond rating.

The City Council approved the sale of general obligation bonds to two financial institutions during a special meeting Wednesday. One sale, for $5.69 million, was to BOK Financial Securities in Milwaukee. The other, for $4.32 million, was to Robert W. Baird & Co., also in Milwaukee.

Of the $4.32 million bond, $3 million will go toward renovations at the Waterloo Convention Center. The money from the $5.69 million bond will go toward infrastructure, such as the Park Avenue and 11th Street bridge repairs, flood control, and improving streets and sidewalks, according to Waterloo's Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner.

The $5.7 million bond was sold at a tax-exempt interest rate of 3.26% for a 15-year term. Interest over that period totals $1.69 million. Other bids were for 3.44% and 3.55%.

The $4.3 million bond was sold at an interest rate of 4.1% for a 15-year term. Interest over that period totals $1.63 million. The other competitor offered 4.23%.

After the sale, the city maintains its “Aa2” rating from Moody’s Investors Service for the thirteenth consecutive year. The “Aa2” rating is considered "high-quality," according to the service. The bond rating helps potential investors to determine the risk they take if they choose to invest in city bonds.

“We are pleased with the Aa2 rating,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “It demonstrates the City’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and sound business practices.”

Hart, Weidner, and Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, met with Moody’s earlier this year to present current city financial and economic information and discuss the bond rating.

The company said Waterloo’s strengths include a diverse tax base and sound financial management with a stable operating history and maintenance of healthy reserves.

Challenges are listed as an above average debt and pension burden, which could lead to a downgrade if the number grows, but Moody’s said the city’s financial position is very healthy and will remain strong despite projected general fund draws.

The bond sales come after officials signed off on a $14.2 million grant to the Lost Island Theme Park.

At Monday's finance committee meeting, members unanimously approved a budget amendment for the park, which is under construction and expected to open this summer. This puts the city’s outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt at approximately $117 million. Last year’s amount was $103.4 million.

Weidner said because of this the debt service tax levy for city property owners was increased two cents to $2.88 per $1,000 of taxable value.

The $14 million is intended to help the theme park develop over the next 20 years. Previously, Councilor Dave Boesen said hotel stays will increase the hotel/motel tax revenue for Waterloo, as well as tax growth from new businesses that may develop around the park.

Depending on the interest rate for the theme park bond, the city may need to make $1 million payments per year, Anderson said previously. He noted that the theme park will cover a fifth of that, paying between $180,000 and $200,000 per year in additional property taxes.

