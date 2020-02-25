Waterloo selling low-cost trees

WATERLOO — The city is selling discounted trees to help replace the tree canopy devastated by the emerald ash borer infestation.

Property owners are encouraged to purchase up to two trees per household to plant on private property or adjacent street right-of-way. The trees are discounted to $20 each thanks to a donation from the Young Family Foundation.

A permit must be received from the city forester before planting is allowed on the right-of-way.

Residents can purchase up to two of the 240 available trees up to the April 30 distribution day. Order forms are available on the Leisure Services website at www.waterlooleisureservices.org or by stopping at office, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Trees must be picked up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 30 at the Leisure Services office. Those not picked up on distribution day will be considered donations to the city.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

If additional trees are available on distribution day, they will be released for purchase at 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis until all are sold.

A variety of species are available, including large shade trees and small flowering trees.