Waterloo selling low-cost trees

WATERLOO — The city is selling discounted trees to help replace the tree canopy devastated by the emerald ash borer infestation.
Property owners are encouraged to purchase up to two trees per household to plant on private property or adjacent street right-of-way. The trees are discounted to $20 each thanks to a donation from the Young Family Foundation.
A permit must be received from the city forester before planting is allowed on the right-of-way.
Residents can purchase up to two of the 240 available trees up to the April 30 distribution day. Order forms are available on the Leisure Services website at www.waterlooleisureservices.org or by stopping at office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
Trees must be picked up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 30 at the Leisure Services office. Those not picked up on distribution day will be considered donations to the city.
You have free articles remaining.
If additional trees are available on distribution day, they will be released for purchase at 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis until all are sold.
A variety of species are available, including large shade trees and small flowering trees.
Residents should consider size at maturity when making selections. The following species are available for purchase. The dimensions indicate size at maturity:
- Ginkgo “Autumn Gold” (50 feet tall, 30 feet wide).
- Chinkapin oak (up to 60 feet tall, up to 70 feet wide).
- Sugar maple “Fall Fiesta” (75 feet tall, 45 feet wide).
- Tulip tree (up to 90 feet tall, 50 feet wide).
- Crabapple “Royal Raindrops” (20 feet tall, 16 feet wide).
- Red maple ‘Burgundy Bell’ (50 feet tall, 45 feet wide).
The forester recommends shade trees be planted within 30 feet of the east and west sides of your home for maximum energy efficiency. He reminds residents that Iowa law requires everyone to call 811 at least two business days before digging and planting trees to make certain there are no utility lines or other equipment buried underground.
For more information about the program contact City Forester Todd Derifield by calling (319) 291-4370.