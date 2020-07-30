Waterloo sees early Park and 11th bridge plans

However, the firm is recommending the 11th Street bridge be elevated enough to eliminate the flood gates. The move would create a retaining wall cutting off some access to a bar and restaurant on the east side of the river and a business on the west side of the river.

“It’s a win for some people and a loss for others in that regard,” said City Engineer Jamie Knutson.

The Park Avenue bridge, built in 1938, and 11th Street bridge, built in 1953, were both four-lane crossings, although the Park Avenue span was reduced to two lanes of traffic several years ago based on structural concerns.

Stanley Consultants, in cooperation with city staff, have recommended the replacement bridges both have two lanes of vehicular traffic.

The Park Avenue bridge would have bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and scenic overlooks on both sides. The 11th Street bridge would have a bicycle lane, sidewalk, and overlooks only on the downstream side.

Another key decision discussed during a City Council work session was whether to have a barrier between the vehicle lanes and bicycle trails on the Park Avenue bridge.