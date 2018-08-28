WATERLOO — The city is looking for state grant funds to help turn its current downtown tree disposal area into an economic development site.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to apply for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant to connect the former Weissman Steel location to University Avenue.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the six-acre lot between University and Falls avenues, near the U.S. Highway 63 intersection, would “allow for additional development opportunities near downtown.”
“The site is currently utilized as a log disposal site, but that will soon be relocated to the current yard waste site near the Northeast Industrial park,” Anderson said. “The grant would allow for the city to construct turning lanes and a median cut on University Avenue to allow for access to the site.”
The property was previously home to Weissman’s metal scrapyard, which was displaced in 1990 due to construction of a new U.S. Highway 218 alignment. Weissman Steel, now O’Neal Metals, moved to a new building on U.S. 63 near Ridgeway Avenue.
The city has utilized the former Weissman location for public works activities, including the storage and sale of bricks uncovered during a street reconstruction project and now as a place for the forestry department to store and process ash and other trees it cuts down.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials had prevented the city from putting a driveway onto University, which limited entrance to a single access on a bridge on Falls Avenue over Black Hawk Creek.
Anderson said the city now controls University Avenue and wants to construct the access when that portion of roadway is rebuilt next year.
The RISE grant, if approved, would pay for half the estimated $520,000 construction cost and would be matched with city bond funds. A new access could allow the city to remove the Falls Avenue bridge in the future to avoid maintenance costs and help with flood capacity.
“We would not have to move the log site or anything like that immediately,” Anderson said. “But obviously we’d be working to improve the site.”
In other business, council members voted unanimously without discussion to:
- Raise contracted ice rates at Young Arena for group users like skating clubs and hockey teams. The rates will go up $14.50 per hour effective Oct. 1.
- Approve a five-year exclusive agreement for Pepsi to provide soda, sports drinks and bottled water at city-owned facilities including Young Arena, Cedar Valley SportsPlex and youth ball park concession stands. Pepsi outbid Coca-Cola for the contract.
