Waterloo seeks to stem volunteer tree growth

WATERLOO — An ordinance change would address a growing problem with volunteer trees.

Code enforcement officials are asking the Waterloo City Council to amend the “weed and grass” ordinance to include measures addressing unintended, unsightly trees cropping up throughout the city.

“A volunteer tree is basically one that grows on its own rather that one that is deliberately planted,” said Maria Downing, code enforcement foreman.

“We are looking to use this as a tool to take care of the volunteer trees that are growing out of the foundations around the houses, around the garages, back by the alleys, trying to really enhance the looks of our neighborhoods.

“We get a lot of calls every year on volunteer trees,” she added. “Due to the fact there’s nothing in the ordinance there is nothing we can enforce on that.”

Council members discussed the ordinance during a work session Monday and could vote on it during their next meeting Tuesday.

“I think this is a great thing,” said Councilwoman Margaret Klein. “I’m glad we’re going to go after this.”