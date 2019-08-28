WATERLOO — The city is looking for a new firm to manage the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Waterloo City Council members voted Monday to seek formal proposals from companies interested in running the city-owned facility when the current management contract expires Dec. 31.
“We’ve had three or four entities express an interest in the management arrangement,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “We’ve been working with some potential buyers on changes in ownership at the (adjacent) Ramada Hotel as well.”
The current management agreement was signed 1980 as part of the deal bringing Continental Investment Group of Peoria, Ill., to Waterloo and build what is now the Ramada. The lease allowed Continental to manage the facility but pay the city a commission on events.
When Watermark Hotel Equities bought the hotel in 2005 the agreement was extended through the end of this year.
Proposals from interested management groups are due by Sept. 30.
“The city of Waterloo is seeking responses from those firms that have proven experience in convention center management in communities of similar or larger size throughout the country,” the request for proposals states.
The city is asking for a three- to five-year contract which could be dissolved sooner if a company interested in buying and renovating the privately owned Ramada Hotel also is seeking to manage the convention center.
“Obviously we want to have a successful convention center,” Anderson said. “We’d love to have a successful hotel that’s attached to that.”
The search for a new manager follows an attempt to sell the convention center to Leslie Hospitality of Omaha, Neb., which sued the city earlier this year over the failed transaction.
Council members approved a development agreement in August 2017 for Leslie Hospitality to undertake a $20 million upgrade at the convention center and hotel. Leslie Hospitality was running the convention center through a management-purchase arrangement with Watermark.
The deal fell apart last year when Leslie was unable to secure financing and stopped paying several vendors. Watermark regained management rights at the hotel and convention center in October.
Meanwhile, the city has borrowed $1.4 million in bonds to begin making major improvements to the building and has hired an engineering and architectural firm to design additional upgrades. Those bonds will be repaid with property taxes.
Earlier this month, City Council member Margaret Klein suggested the city would be better off tearing down the building rather than investing more money into the antiquated facility.
