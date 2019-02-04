WATERLOO — An impending contract deadline could shake up operations at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
A 40-year-old agreement allowing the adjoining Ramada Hotel to operate and manage the downtown civic center is expiring on Dec. 31.
Waterloo city officials are preparing to seek new proposals this spring from professional hospitality firms interested in taking over operations, event scheduling and maintenance of the city-owned building in 2020.
“The city of Waterloo is seeking responses from those firms that have proven experience in convention center management in communities of similar or larger size throughout the country,” according to the proposed request for proposals.
The matter is slated for a short City Council meeting Monday. Council members will be asked later to approve sending out the request for proposals with a planned April 1 submission deadline.
The preliminary plan seeks a three-year contract with a firm to handle grounds-keeping, custodial and maintenance, security, event booking, marketing, event services and administrative duties.
Revenues from events would be kept by the city and used to pay the company’s management fees. The city would continue to own the building and be responsible for any major capital improvements.
Conway Civic Center was built in 1975 and initially run by a city commission.
The current management agreement was signed in March 1980 as part of the deal bringing Continental Investment Group of Peoria, Ill., to Waterloo and build what is now the Ramada Hotel. The lease allowed Continental to manage the facility but pay the city a commission on events.
The lease was amended in 1992 to reflect the name changing to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. It was amended again in 2005, when Watermark Hotel Equities bought the hotel, refining each party’s maintenance responsibilities and extending the lease through the end of this year.
The decision to seek a new manager for the facility follows a failed attempt to sell the convention center to Leslie Hospitality, of Omaha, Neb.
Council members had approved a development agreement in August 2017 for Leslie Hospitality to undertake a $20 million upgrade at the convention center and hotel. Leslie Hospitality was running the convention center through a management-purchase arrangement with Watermark.
The deal fell apart last year when Leslie was unable to secure financing for the project and stopped paying several vendors. Watermark regained management rights at the hotel and convention center last October.
