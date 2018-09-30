WATERLOO — Waterloo homeowners pay more than twice as much as their Cedar Falls neighbors to support emergency dispatch services.
That disparity among area cities has at least one community leader calling for a major overhaul in the way Black Hawk County funds both its Consolidated Communications Center and Emergency Management Agency.
Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka is asking the county’s Emergency Management Commission for a countywide property tax levy to replace the current system where each city pays different amounts based on calls for service and population.
Trelka pitched the change during the commission’s September meeting but found a skeptical audience.
The commission includes mayors from each city and elected county officials, some of whom voiced concerns about whether such a major change in the funding mechanism would leave their constituents with higher overall tax bills.
“I’ve got a significant issue with that,” said Hudson Mayor George Wessel. “I have no objection to discussion of the topic, but I’d have to see the numbers.”
Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome added, “It’s important to know what we pay today versus what we would potentially pay.”
Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas believed the current dispatch formula likely would hurt the smaller towns that don’t have as many police and fire radio calls through the dispatch center.
“If you’re a small community and you get very few (radio) clicks and you take it out to a more fair system where everybody pays the same regardless of where you live … the smaller towns are probably going to see an increase in their levy rate,” Faas said.
The county Emergency Management Agency, which plans and coordinates responses to natural disasters, currently has a $193,000 annual budget. Each city pays based on its population to support that budget.
The communications center, which was created in 1995 when Waterloo and Cedar Falls merged their individual police and fire dispatch with the county sheriff’s dispatch center, currently has a $2.1 million budget this year. Each city and the county pay a share based on a three-year average of calls for service.
It would take a countywide property tax levy of about 42 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value to replace the current funding streams.
Trelka said that formula is more equitable to Waterloo.
“(The current method) seems fair at face value, but when you delve into it further disparities are realized,” he said. “There is a significant difference among the involved entities in per capita incomes, household incomes, home values, per capita single-parent households, population diversity, etc.”
Trelka also noted residents in the cities are not only taxed for the dispatch and EMA payments by the municipal governments, they are also paying the bulk of the costs for the county’s share.
The county’s payments are based on calls for service to the rural area and the population of those areas, but the taxes are collected from every property owner in the county.
He also suggested using calls for service isn’t entirely fair because Waterloo sees a 20 percent increase in “population” from out-of-town workers and visitors who may utilize emergency services.
“If they need police, fire or EMS, Waterloo residents wholly fund the services provided by consolidated dispatch,” Trelka said.
Iowa law allows the supervisors to adopt a countywide emergency management levy, which more than a third of Iowa counties use to fund the EMA centers. To apply that levy to the communications center, it must be brought under the current EMA umbrella, where the elected EMA commission would set the budget.
The county Board of Supervisors would be required to levy the taxes requested by the commission to support both operations.
County Supervisor Frank Magsamen, who also chairs the emergency management commission, noted the mayors throughout the county effectively would be setting a budget but the county supervisors would have to tax for it.
“I’m not saying it’s not fair,” Magsamen said. “But those elected officials would be setting the budget that they’re not taxing for.”
Black Hawk County Finance Director Susan Deaton was asked to compile information about how much each city current taxes its residents for the dispatch and EMA payments and how much residents of those cities would pay if it was based on a uniform countywide levy.
But it’s already clear the tax levy would mean lower costs for Waterloo property owners and higher cost for those in Cedar Falls.
Waterloo currently pays 61 percent of the dispatch budget based on its calls for service and 53 percent of the EMA budget based on population. But it represents just 42 percent of the total assessed value on which a tax levy would apply.
Meanwhile, Cedar Falls pays about 20 percent of the dispatch budget and 28 percent of the EMA budget, while representing 34 percent of the tax base.
“We have some big concerns with the increase in costs to the Cedar Falls residents,” said Public Safety Director Jeff Olson. “The mayor and Council have had some discussions and are looking for other options.”
Rural Black Hawk County residents and farmers, whose dispatch costs are largely paid by urban residents, would also see a significant increase the portion of their taxes funding dispatch and EMA.
Tom Jones, executive director of the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center, said his county now uses a countywide tax levy to fund operations and the construction of the center created in 2010 when Iowa City and the county merged operations.
The cost shows up as a separate line on the annual tax bills.
Jones said residents in Johnson County generally supported the program but questioned whether the city share of their tax bills would actually go down when the county took over funding with a separate levy.
“Over time, within a couple of years, (the cities) added a few bodies back,” Jones said. “They reallocated some of that money away from communications to add officers to the street.”
The emergency management commission is expected to continue discussing the proposal when more detailed information is available about how it would affect taxpayers in each city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.