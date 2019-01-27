WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Development Board is reaching out to landlords with potentially hazardous lead-based paint in their rental units.
The city agency received a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year to remove lead hazards from 120 dwelling units over three years.
While the program initially generated a long list of participants last spring, applications from qualified homeowners has slowed and knocked the program slightly off pace.
“We went through that list of eligible clients and now we’re just doing one for one,” said Matt Chesmore, senior rehabilitation specialist. “We need to do 15 assessments this quarter (to meet benchmarks) and only have two set up.”
Past grants Community Development received through the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program limited participation to owners of homes built before 1978 with at least one child under age 6 living or visiting the home frequently.
The city added rental units to the list of eligible properties this year. An initial plan to require landlords to come up with 20 percent in matching funds was dropped to encourage more to sign up.
“This is where I see us going with the lack of owner-occupied housing units coming in,” Chesmore said. “I see us going into rental units a lot more. This is a win-win for a landlord.”
But Community Development Board member Don Share said he’s heard from landlords not interested in getting involved.
“We all know there’s a lot of landlords that don’t care, and they wouldn’t take the time to ask for this,” Share said. “How do we make them ask for it?
“I think it would behoove a landlord to keep his place fixed up … because he can get more money out of it,” he added.
Landlords are not required to follow any rent controls to receive the assistance, but they are expected to give preference to tenants with children for three years after the work is complete.
Rental properties also must be constructed before 1978, when lead-based paint was outlawed, and have tenants with children under age 6. The tenants also must meet income guidelines, meaning they earn 80 percent or less of the median household income.
The qualifying maximum gross income for a family of four is $54,400, while a two-member household income can’t exceed $43,550.
Once an applicant is qualified to receive the assistance, the Black Hawk County Health Department inspects the property to identify lead hazards. Community Development then hires a contractor to remove the hazard.
Community Development Director Rudy Jones said the struggle to get applications from qualified homeowners is likely due to work the city managed under previous lead abatement grants.
The city operated the program from 2003 through 2015, when it lost the grant. HUD reinstated the funding for Waterloo in 2018.
Qualifying homeowners and landlords wanting to sign up for the program should contact the Community Development Office, 620 Mulberry St., at 291-4429 or comdev@waterloo-ia.org.
