WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is taking nominations for its 2019 preservation awards.

The program, which began in 2005, has recognized individuals and organizations making a difference when it comes to historic preservation in the city. Winners will be honored at the commission’s May banquet.

Previous award winners have ranged from a resident of the Highland neighborhood who cleans up the neighborhood to JSA Development, which has made major investments in downtown historic building renovations.

Nominations for the 2019 awards should be made by March 1 to John Dornoff in the Waterloo Planning Department, 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Pictures are welcome and the name of the person making the nomination will not be disclosed.

Entries, which should include the reason a person, building, company, nonprofit organization or neighborhood is worthy of the nomination, can also be emailed to john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org.

