Waterloo seeks funds for roundabout at West Ninth and South streets

WATERLOO — City leaders are warming to the use of roundabouts at certain intersections.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to ask the Iowa Department of Transportation for a $385,000 traffic safety grant to construct a roundabout at West Ninth and South streets.

“That intersection has had a lot of traffic accidents,” said Mohammad Elahi, the city’s traffic engineer. “Almost all of them were right-angle accidents.”

Records show there were 27 crashes at the intersection from 2015 through 2019, including at least nine with injuries. Most crashes involved motorists running the stop signs on South Street.

“At (a high) speed, those right-angle accidents could eventually, sooner or later, cause major injuries and even fatalities if you don’t do anything about it,” Elahi said.

Waterloo has been slower than some communities to embrace roundabout intersections, which are proven to reduce serious accidents but scorned by some as too confusing.