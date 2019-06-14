WATERLOO — The city is keeping all of its options open while seeking bids to keep a curbside recycling program.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously this week to seek bids from private contractors to handle the collection and processing of the material currently picked up in the voluntary blue cart program.
Public Works Manager Randy Bennett said the proposal is structured to get prices either to maintain the current voluntary program or to make major changes, such as outsourcing the collection routes to a private firm or making the program mandatory.
“It’s giving us the opportunity to look at all three and get (the council) the information to decide what’s going to be in the best interest to move forward with our recycling program,” Bennett said.
The city has been searching for solutions to its current curbside recycling effort, which uses the same container for a related yard waste collection program. That has led to cross contamination that keeps recycling processors from bidding to accept the material.
The city currently has no contract for companies to take its recyclables, but the previous provider has continued to accept the items on a month-to-month basis.
One of the bid packages due June 27 is asking contractors for a price to continue processing recyclables collected at the curb by city trucks.
A second bid package asks for a price to have a contractor handle both the curbside collection and processing of items under a voluntary program for roughly 3,000 customers. It also seeks a bid for the contractor to handle 23,000 customers, should the council choose to make the program mandatory.
Councilman Pat Morrissey voiced reservations about taking bids to outsource the collection process.
“Anybody who looks at privatization studies, and looks at it critically, is going to see that privatization means that a company is looking for profit,” he said.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the city is not planning to eliminate jobs even if a private contractor is hired to handled the curbside collection.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said choosing to seek bids for privatized collection doesn’t mean it’s the route the council ultimately will take.
“We’re not making any decisions yet,” she said. “We’re just getting the information.”
Bennett said a work session will be scheduled to discuss the options once the bids are received and evaluated.
