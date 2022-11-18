Waterloo seeking public input for smart city strategic plan

WATERLOO — Residents and the business community are invited to attend the Smart City Education and Input Session Nov. 29 presented by Honeywell, Waterloo’s Smart City strategic planning partner.

The event will take place at Singlespeed Brewing Company at 325 Commercial St. from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Project leaders from Honeywell will give an overview on smart cities, followed by a public input session.

Waterloo was chosen earlier this year to participate in Honeywell’s Smart City Accelerator along with four other cities in the country.

The event is free to attend but RSVPs are appreciated. To reserve a spot, go online to CityofWaterlooIowa.com/visitors/smart_city.php. For more information, contact Waterloo Communications Director Wendy Bowman by calling (319) 291-4301 or emailing Wendy.Bowman@Waterloo-IA.org.