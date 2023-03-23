WATERLOO — The city could collect up to 2.08% more in total property taxes, or an increase of just under $1 million during the next fiscal year.

Total city property tax collections are estimated at $47.6 million for fiscal year 2024, starting July 1. In fiscal year 2023, collections were estimated at $46.6.

The City Council held a work session this week to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget.

Total expenditures for the city could total just over $252 million – or about $38 million more than fiscal year 2023’s proposed budget.

At the work session, Finance Manager Bridgett Wood went over the published budget, with a proposed total property tax rate of $20.81 per $1,000 taxable valuation. But also presented was an estimated certified budget, which she said will most likely be the final numbers barring any changes before April 3.

The estimated certified budget has a property tax rate of $19.73 per $1,000 of taxable value. The current tax rate is $18.97.

On a house assessed at $100,000, Waterloo residents would pay $1,093.02 for the city portion of their tax bill at that rate. That is an increase of $51.32 compared to the current year’s tax bill if there is no change in a property’s value. Multiple entities like the school district, county and community college also levy taxes that are part of the entire tax bill.

Wood presented property tax rates by city population for the current fiscal year. While Waterloo is the eighth most populous city in the state, it has the highest tax rate among the 15 largest municipalities. Council Bluffs has the second-place spot at $17.83. Cedar Falls, Black Hawk County’s second-largest city, is the 14th most populous but had the 10th highest tax rate ranking, at $11.51.

Councilmember Dave Boesen said the reason other cities have lower tax levies is by implementing local option sales taxes.

The biggest reason for increases are due to contractual personnel increases, Wood said.

Pay increases, including payroll taxes, overtime and other payouts added up to about $1.6 million. There could be a $510,329 increase for health insurance and a $72,800 increase for the hiring of a new rental inspector. There’s about $94,000 in decreases in the areas of police and fire pension as well as retirement payout. This equals $2.1 million altogether for personnel increases.

Other non-personnel changes include an increase in liability insurance, worker’s compensation expenses, software expenses and an increase in election costs. Decreases include the cost of emergency dispatch, parking expenses and “other” expense changes. Altogether, this adds up to $957,296.

A formula, using the published levy, shows that 68% of the $20.81 tax rate, or $13.94, would go to police and fire. Thirteen percent, or $2.80, would go to the debt service levy and 17%, or $3.53 would go toward other city services, such as general government, culture and recreation, and public works. There are also two 1% tax levies – one for the Grout Museum District and one for the public library.

Wood said property taxes pay for 24% of the city’s expenses. The rest is funded through charges for services, state and local funds, other city taxes, and debt proceeds, among other things.

City residents will have a chance to speak on the budget during a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on April 3 in the council chambers at City Hall.

