WATERLOO — Historic architecture is preventing the demolition of a vacant house on the Orange Elementary School grounds.
Members of the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to deny a request from Lehman Trucking and Excavating, on behalf of Waterloo Community Schools, to raze the house at 5643 Kimball Ave.
“We’re in the business of keeping buildings preserved, not destroying them,” said commission member Terry Stevens.
The district must now decide whether to leave the house standing or appeal the decision to the Waterloo City Council and possibly district court.
The house, built in 1909, had the highest rating possible for architectural significance during a 1994 historic property survey the city commissioned. It also ranked on the commission’s 2018 “most endangered buildings” list.
“The building is an excellent and very rare example of the intersecting gabled plan house that was common during the late 19th century in Waterloo,” the survey states. “It is especially rare to find a house that retains its original stick style details: the braces under the eaves, the gable and bargeboard details, and the brackets in the bay and top of the porch columns.”
“This one does have some character to it,” said commission chairman Ed Ottesen, adding the location does not seem to interfere with school operations.
The house sits on Orange Elementary School grounds the district acquired in 2011 for construction of the new school building. But the house was not purchased originally, giving existing tenants time to find other housing.
District officials exercised an option in 2017 to buy the house itself and approved a demolition contract this year to have it removed.
“The publicly stated plan at that time was to demolish the house to allow for potential alternate entrance/exit routes to Orange, as housing or enrollment changed,” said Tara Thomas, the district’s director of school and community relations.
Thomas said the district wasn’t aware of the historic preservation issue, which was not included in purchase agreements. The information arose after asbestos was already removed and demolition bids were taken.
“It is the district’s desire to move forward with the original plan to have access to the area in which the house currently sits,” she said. “The home is uninhabitable and would take a significant investment to restore it to its historical significance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It sounds like the perfect opportunity for students that want to learn building trades to renovate and then rent to a teacher when finished
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.