discarded-christmas-tree
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Sanitation Department will provide free curb-side collection of real Christmas trees from Monday through Jan. 18.

Customers along the regular garbage routes should place trees clear of the garbage cans on their normal collection day to avoid interfering with the can collection.

Trees over six feet in length must be cut in half. Trees should not be wrapped in plastic bags, contain any metal, wire, plastic, decorations or bases.

Flocked trees, artificial trees and trees with decorations, lights or garland will not be collected. Wreaths and other manufactured products containing wire should be disposed of through regular garbage service.

Call 291-4455 with questions.

