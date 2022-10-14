Waterloo Sanitation Department wins state award

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Sanitation Department was given the Iowa Recycling Association’s Community Award.

The award was presented in Bettendorf at the annual Iowa Recycling and Solid Waste Management Conference on Oct. 3.

“Under the leadership of Public Works Director Randy Bennett and Sanitation Director Scott Brunson, they have shifted from a program that was on the verge of cancellation because of contamination issues to one focused on improving its curbside and drop-off programs,” John Foster, administrator of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Commission, said in a news release.

Waterloo also modified signage at drop-off recyclable collection stations to reinforce standards and instituted a campaign to identify violators, including the installation of cameras. After the grace period of notifying violators of the sites, enforcement began and the contamination rates went from over 20% to virtually zero, while maintaining an average of 55 to 60 tons per month from the sites.

“Ultimately, it is the cooperation of the residents of Waterloo and their will to reduce and recycle that make the program a success,” said Bennett. “Together we are moving in the right direction.”