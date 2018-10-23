WATERLOO — A proposal to replace the city’s two failing swimming pools could top $11 million and require a public referendum.
Dave Schwartz, of Waters Edge Aquatic Design, presented Waterloo City Council members Monday with a conceptual design to build a new multi-featured pool and aquatic center at Byrnes Park and replace the Gates Park pool with a large spray park.
“Two large, full-featured pools for your community are not financially viable,” Schwartz said.
The city hired the Lenexa, Kan.-based consultant last year to prepare ideas to replace the two municipal pools that have outlived their useful lives. The current aluminum pools built in 1981 were expected to last 25 years and are now badly corroded.
“Repairing them is not an option,” he said.
Schwartz, who also designed The Falls aquatic center in Cedar Falls, estimated it would cost $9 million to remove the Byrnes pool and replace it with a six-lane lap pool with a diving board and small slides; a 400-foot lazy river with three large slides; new bath houses; and many other features for children.
It is estimated to cost $2.2 million to remove the Gates Pool and replace it with the spray park, which would have numerous water features. The development would also have a bath house, walking trails, playground and potential sledding area down the hill from the current pool to the golf course below.
The decision to place the pool in Byrnes Park was driven largely by attendance, Schwartz said. Just 8,000 people attended Gates last year compared to 24,000 at Byrnes.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said she liked the initial plans but wanted to hear from those who live near the Gates pool before any decision is made to replace it with a spray park.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she was concerned about the city spending that much on the pool at Byrnes Park when the privately owned Lost Island Water Park was an option in the city.
City officials noted Lost Island was geared more for teenagers than the young families the municipal pools attract. Waterloo’s pools are much less expensive to visit and also serve as sites for programming, including swimming lessons.
“This isn’t something that is intended to compete with Lost Island,” Schwartz said. “It is meant to serve your community, but if other folks want to come here that’s great.”
Schwartz, Leisure Services Director Paul Huting and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner all noted it’s likely any effort to replace the pools will require a bond issue and public referendum.
Huting said he thought the city could raise about half the costs from grants and donations. But that still leaves $6 million for the city to pick up. Iowa law does not allow the city to issue more than $700,000 in bonds for a “general corporate purpose” without a public vote.
“If it’s no then we downsize, start over or punt, I guess,” Huting said of a referendum.
Huting said he expects the Leisure Services Commission will schedule public meetings to gather input on the Waters Edge proposal before council members are asked to weigh in with a decision.
It's about time Waterloo started to try to catch up to Cedar Rapids in this area! Cedar Rapids has splash pads in nearly every park! Their pools are geared toward toddlers, small children, older children and adults. The entire family can go and have fun. Waterloo needs to catch up! Yes, the price tag is high, but it will pay for itself in the long run.
I agree and I have been voicing my thoughts to council members. I think we should have many splash pads. The one at Mark's Park is busy all the time. The city has spent a lot of money on incentives for businesses. It is time to get a few things for those of us that live here. I am a grandmother and great-grandmother and I won't use these things but I am willing to help for all the young families in Waterloo. Others provided those things when my children were young. I don't expect them to make money. Smaller splash pads in neighborhood parks should be free.
Just like the rec center. Waste of taxpayer money.
After listening to the presentation at the council work session I have to agree the pool, splash pad option would be the best fit for Waterloo. I know the 11-million-dollar price tag looks high but I believe Paul Huting when he says he believes he can raise half the cost through grants and in-kind donations. If we want to be competitive with our sister city and improve the quality of life here in Waterloo it is a great option.
One thing not considered is how we got here, we have aging infrastructure that we have been putting band aids on for years. We’re afraid to come forward with costly ideas because the majority of taxpayers want everything for nothing. The pool systems in Waterloo are 15 years past their lifespan and are costing us a fortune in repairs every year.
Attendance at Gates pool has dropped off so much that it doesn’t justify replacing it but the splash pad idea is a perfect fit with the other plans for that area.
Again, nothing surprises me that comes out of Ms. Klein’s mouth as she feels Waterloo doesn’t need a pool when we have the waterpark that her grandkids have season passes to. The waterpark is a great addition to Waterloo but not everyone can go daily in the summer like they would be able to at a public pool system.
This new pool would be would allow swim lesions a lazy river open earlier for water aerobics and waterslides at an affordable rate. A bond referendum would be required but I can think of no better investment in our youth in the summer than this.
Sparkette--- I doubt that this would ever be a revenue making venture. I agree it would be nice for families.
What does the spokesman for Lost Island say about this? Can't believe Waterloo metro can keep that place in business. Anyways, Waterloo desperately needs a replacement for Byrnes and Gates: it might keep the hoodlums out of the Cedar Falls water park and Cedar Falls in general... just like it used to be. Cedar Falls should to donate to this cause.
