Waterloo's leaky rubber dam is fixed

WATERLOO — A slash in the downtown Cedar River rubber dam has been fixed.
Contractors have completed repairing the dam, which was unable to be inflated last year and sent the city scrambling to reallocate bond money for the unexpected expense.
Associate City Engineer Wayne Castle said the final cost of the project will be significantly below the original $388,350 contract approved in November with J.F. Brennan Company Inc. of La Crosse, Wis.
“We’re not completely done yet, but we should be just under $220,000,” Castle said.
City Council members are expected Monday to approve a $93,000 change order lowering the price. An additional $75,000 reduction was approved in December.
Castle said a major reason for the lower cost was that J.F. Brennan, a marine contractor, was able to use divers to inspect the riverbed on the downstream side of the dam. The original contract anticipated the contractor building a more expensive sandbag wall around the inspection area.
Using divers also allowed the city to inspect the riverbed along the length of the dam and not just the easternmost bay, which is where the dam was leaking. A report on the dam’s condition is being prepared.
The dam was built in 2009 as part of the city’s original Riverfront Renaissance project. A rubber bladder is inflated to lift steel gates and raise the river level by four feet to improve upstream river recreation.
While the city didn’t know what was causing the dam to leak air when it sought bids for the repair, contractors found a slit in the half-inch thick rubber and patched it.
Castle said the city expects to set up a regular inspection program for the dam and has determined several maintenance issues that need to be addressed in the future.
