Waterloo's leaky rubber dam is fixed

WATERLOO — A slash in the downtown Cedar River rubber dam has been fixed.

Contractors have completed repairing the dam, which was unable to be inflated last year and sent the city scrambling to reallocate bond money for the unexpected expense.

Associate City Engineer Wayne Castle said the final cost of the project will be significantly below the original $388,350 contract approved in November with J.F. Brennan Company Inc. of La Crosse, Wis.

“We’re not completely done yet, but we should be just under $220,000,” Castle said.

City Council members are expected Monday to approve a $93,000 change order lowering the price. An additional $75,000 reduction was approved in December.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Castle said a major reason for the lower cost was that J.F. Brennan, a marine contractor, was able to use divers to inspect the riverbed on the downstream side of the dam. The original contract anticipated the contractor building a more expensive sandbag wall around the inspection area.

Using divers also allowed the city to inspect the riverbed along the length of the dam and not just the easternmost bay, which is where the dam was leaking. A report on the dam’s condition is being prepared.