WATERLOO — The city government’s rainy day fund dipped for the third straight year in 2018.
A financial audit released Monday shows Waterloo’s unassigned general fund balance fell about $68,000 during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, to stand at just under $9.5 million.
The unassigned fund balance, which represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability, had dropped $290,000 and $390,000 in the previous two years respectively.
But Kevin Smith, of the Davenport-based RSM US firm conducting the audit, said Waterloo’s current general fund cash reserves could be used to fund operations for 111 days.
“Typically we see between 90 and 120 days on average with a lot of the clients we work with,” Smith said. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends cities have at least enough in reserves to run the city for 90 days, he added.
Despite the drop in reserves, Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner noted the general fund actually performed better than expected in fiscal year 2018 by losing just $68,000. The City Council had voted to spend down $710,000 in reserves to provide property tax relief.
The city received $126,000 more than budgeted from interest on its investments and earned $193,000 more than expected from a gas and electric franchise fee. Savings from a number of positions left vacant during portions of the year also helped reduce what could have been a larger ending deficit.
The audit also found the city’s general obligation bonded debt fell from $104.2 million to $101.5 million in fiscal year 2018 as the city paid off more debt principal than the new bonds sold to finance capital projects.
The city is required by law to have a third-party audit conducted each year to ensure the reports fairly state the city’s financial position and to point out potential violations of state law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures.
“We did not have any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies to report,” Smith said. “There were a few immaterial instances of noncompliance.”
RSM found three city funds with deficit year-end balances in 2018, which were due to the city failing to receive timely reimbursements for federal grant projects it completed.
The city also continues to carry a deficit for its airport operations despite a 1999 ordinance requiring the airport to stand on its own financially. Despite the audit notation, the city has declined to change the ordinance.
