WATERLOO — The city is moving forward with plans to allow residents to shoot off fireworks legally around the Fourth of July.
Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 Monday to approve the first reading of an ordinance lifting the current ban and allowing the use of consumer fireworks in the city limits on July 3-5.
The ordinance, which must pass three times to be adopted, is expected to return for the second consideration next week.
Councilmen Pat Morrissey, Ray Feuss, Jerome Amos Jr. and Steve Schmitt voted in favor of the ordinance.
“The five days didn’t work (in 2017) and the ban didn’t work (last year),” Morrissey said. “I see this as a compromise.”
Amos supported the measure after his amendment to limit fireworks to July 4 failed to get support.
“My constituents, there are those that don’t want fireworks and there are those that do want fireworks,” he said. “I represent all of those individuals, not just those who don’t want them.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein joined Sharon Juon and Bruce Jacobs in voting to keep the current ban in place.
“We deserve a safe, sound and pleasurable environment for everybody,” said Klein, who believes the majority of her constituents in Ward 1 support the ban.
Several residents spoke for and against allowing fireworks.
Matt Reisetter, co-owner of Crossroads Fireworks, said he believed three days was a good compromise.
“There are many law-abiding citizens who want to do this legally and whose neighbors get together and enjoy it, put on a show and have a good time together,” he said.
“When you give citizens who want to do it legally a time to do it legally they’ll abide by that,” he added. “Then (law enforcement officers) are free to deal with the problem cases.”
But resident Jeri Thornsberry said she was “dumbfounded” by the council’s logic.
“So because some people in Waterloo do not respect the law this council considers a change to the ordinance,” she said. “What message are we sending to those of us citizens who are law abiding?”
Resident Myke Goings, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder exacerbated by the noise of fireworks, also spoke in favor of the ban or at least shortening the use to a single day and not allowing aerial rockets which can be seen at organized fireworks shows.
“Those shows should be enough for people to get their display fireworks fix,” he said. “Beyond that they just like to blow stuff up.”
The ordinance would allow fireworks to be shot off from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5 each year. State law allows a 38-day window in June and July and another winter period in December through the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Council members also voted 6-1 to approve the first reading of a zoning ordinance putting more restrictions on where fireworks can be sold in Waterloo.
