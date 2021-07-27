Waterloo residents voice opinions on local pools

WATERLOO — You can find Jody Bisgrove swimming laps at Byrnes Park Pool most days in the summer.
“Water brings me peace,” Bisgrove said.
So when the city of Waterloo asked residents what they want to do with their two aging outdoor pools, Bisgrove made sure to register her opinion on keeping outdoor lap swimming, as well as plenty of deck chairs and shade.
“I understand kids are going to play and kids are going to screw around. They’re entitled to do that. I did that, I’m not going to knock that,” Bisgrove said. “But you’ve gotta keep in mind: You have adults that are using this stuff.”
Those opinions were what Darin Barr, a principal at Ballard King consulting firm, was hoping to get at Thursday evening’s open house on Waterloo’s aquatic master plan. Residents were invited to tell the firm, which is studying the issue for the city, what elements they want in both an outdoor facility or facilities, as well as a potential indoor competitive or instructional pool.
“What do you like to do at the pool? What programs would you like to see at the pool? What’s missing from Gates Park or Byrnes Park?” Barr asked the crowd.
Ballard King has already completed a market assessment for both indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities, Barr said, to avoid duplicating services already available. Interviewers spoke with staff at both pools as well as focus groups.
The firm isn’t considered yet whether the city should have two pools or consolidate into one, or what kinds of facilities should be offered.
“We don’t have a horse in the race in terms of if you build a facility or if you don’t build a facility,” Barr said. “We want to go ahead and make sure we provide you the best information possible, so the city can make great decisions as it moves forward.”
Participants were given six round stickers, three to signal which outdoor pool amenities they like most, and three for indoor features. Outdoor options included lap lanes, zero depth entries, slides, play structures and features and aquatic center layouts. Indoor options included instructional pools and seating options as well as 25-yard and 50-meter pools.
Participants also could write down what they liked and disliked about each current pool.
Latasha Frost hopes if the city’s two pools are consolidated, it will be at Gates Park. She said the location near major highways would “easily connect” to Cedar Falls and Waverly, had more land available to grow into, be more evenly distanced from The Falls in Cedar Falls and Lost Island Waterpark in south Waterloo than Byrnes and add “momentum” to the developing North Crossing area.
“Why would we expect private companies to invest in the northeast if we aren’t leading by example when it matters most?” Frost said. “This would be an intentional statement to investors and developers that we, as a city, believe in the northeast side of town and are willing to put our money where our mouth is.”
Summary recommendations will be ready by late August, Barr said, with a final report planned for early November. The company will include “a couple different options,” with Water Technology Inc. providing layouts and “rough order magnitude costs,” while Ballard King will estimate operational costs.
The city still wants public input. Residents can weigh in at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Aqua-Waterloo.