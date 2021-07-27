Waterloo residents voice opinions on local pools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The firm isn’t considered yet whether the city should have two pools or consolidate into one, or what kinds of facilities should be offered.

“We don’t have a horse in the race in terms of if you build a facility or if you don’t build a facility,” Barr said. “We want to go ahead and make sure we provide you the best information possible, so the city can make great decisions as it moves forward.”

Participants were given six round stickers, three to signal which outdoor pool amenities they like most, and three for indoor features. Outdoor options included lap lanes, zero depth entries, slides, play structures and features and aquatic center layouts. Indoor options included instructional pools and seating options as well as 25-yard and 50-meter pools.

Participants also could write down what they liked and disliked about each current pool.

Latasha Frost hopes if the city’s two pools are consolidated, it will be at Gates Park. She said the location near major highways would “easily connect” to Cedar Falls and Waverly, had more land available to grow into, be more evenly distanced from The Falls in Cedar Falls and Lost Island Waterpark in south Waterloo than Byrnes and add “momentum” to the developing North Crossing area.