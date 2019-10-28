WATERLOO — The city is urging residents to return mailed postcards if they want to change their current garbage, yard waste and recycling services.
The Waterloo City Council has contracted with Republic Services to take over the voluntary curbside recycling program beginning Dec. 1.
Republic Services will be delivering a new dedicated recycling container to residents wishing to have curbside recycling.
City sanitation crews will continue picking up yard waste only in the current blue curbside container and refuse in the current green container.
Residents who now have the yard waste/recycling container and want to keep the service do not need to respond to the mailer. Republic Services will deliver the recycling container with instructions on its use.
Residents who do not use the curbside yard waste/recycling program and do not wish to join the program also do not need to respond. They will not receive a container.
Residents who do not use the curbside program and want to start should return the postcard by Nov. 1. They will receive a recycling can from Republic Services and a yard waste can from the city.
Residents who want to discontinue their current curbside program also need to return the postcard with that information. The city will pick up the yard waste container.
The city is charging a $4 monthly fee to cover both the seasonal yard waste collection and twice-monthly recycling collection.
A resident who wants only the yard waste container or only the recycling container can return the postcard indicating their desire to have just the single container. But that will not result in any reduction of the $4 monthly fee.
The changes were made because the city’s longtime practice of having yard waste and recycling picked up on alternate weeks in the same container was leading to contamination of both waste streams and led recycling firms to refuse taking the material.
Residents who have questions about the program or did not receive a postcard are urged to contact the Sanitation Department at 291-4445.
