WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is planning to host another eight-week course for residents to learn about city government.
Waterloo Works! Residents Academy, which is free for those who live or work in Waterloo, is designed to provide a behind-the-scenes look at municipal government operations and help cultivate a better relationship between the city and its residents.
The spring academy is set to begin April 4 and will run for eight weeks, with classes held approximately from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Some department tours may require an alternative schedule.
Each class will be held on site at various city facilities. Topics will include: introduction to city government and planning community development; public works; Waterloo Center for the Arts; Waterloo Public Library; public safety; parks and recreation; waste water treatment plant; and airport.
Participants will gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits. The academy also gives city staff the opportunity to receive community feedback.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age. Class size is limited to 30 Waterloo residents and the registration deadline is March 28.
To apply for the spring academy, email your name, address, phone number and email address to Wendy.Bowman@Waterloo-IA.org or complete the form on the City’s website http://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/residents/residents_academy/index.php.
