Waterloo resident proposes $10 million plan to redevelop city-owned vacant lots, blighted homes

His plan asks Waterloo to also give him any vacant or other residential lots acquired by the city during the contract period and five years after. He said this is because Waterloo will be “hot for future developments.” Weems would plan to take a “small profit” when he sells the properties, he said, but would give “a very good deal” to buyers.

Weems has no partners to help him finance or construct and renovate homes for the project, he said. He said he plans to contact the faith community, nonprofits and Habitat for Humanity to help execute his plan.

He did not share his plan to finance the $10 million project, but said he does not have the “deep pockets” needed to fund it with personal money. He said his marketing and development plan is “quite unique” and he does not want to publicly share the details. Weems said he wants a nondisclosure agreement with the city, which could ensure some confidentiality for his terms.

He said Mayor Quentin Hart was not interested in the project, and Weems did not receive interest from City Council members. The city’s planning department told him they typically provide developers with a more limited number of lots at one time, he said.