Waterloo resident proposes $10 million plan to redevelop city-owned vacant lots, blighted homes

WATERLOO — A lifelong Waterloo resident is proposing a $10 million deal to buy and develop the city’s vacant lots and blighted homes.
Vernon Weems, a 73-year-old retired attorney and prior mayoral candidate, said his plan would add to the city’s revenue by creating new homes for taxpayers. He said the new housing and renovations — totaling at least $50,000 in investments per lot — would lift depressed property values primarily in city wards 3, 4 and 5.
“I’ve had the idea for a long time,” Weems said. “The city’s been owning these properties ... and it’s been multiple administrations that haven’t done anything with it, and it’s primarily because people in the 3rd, 4th and 5th wards do not have power to motivate those investors to come from the outside and invest in our community.”
He first contacted city officials — including the mayor, City Council and planning department employees — in October with his ideas. He said he wants five years to complete the project, which encompasses at least 200 lots, most vacant and some with dilapidated homes. He told The Courier that he would be willing to do part of the project in a 6-month timeframe with city guidelines.
Under his proposal, the city would pay for bringing water, sewer, gas, electricity and possibly other utilities to the properties. He wants the city to provide any driveway approaches, aprons, curbs and sidewalks for the properties. His plan asks the city to waive five years of property taxes on the lots during the construction period.
His plan asks Waterloo to also give him any vacant or other residential lots acquired by the city during the contract period and five years after. He said this is because Waterloo will be “hot for future developments.” Weems would plan to take a “small profit” when he sells the properties, he said, but would give “a very good deal” to buyers.
Weems has no partners to help him finance or construct and renovate homes for the project, he said. He said he plans to contact the faith community, nonprofits and Habitat for Humanity to help execute his plan.
He did not share his plan to finance the $10 million project, but said he does not have the “deep pockets” needed to fund it with personal money. He said his marketing and development plan is “quite unique” and he does not want to publicly share the details. Weems said he wants a nondisclosure agreement with the city, which could ensure some confidentiality for his terms.
He said Mayor Quentin Hart was not interested in the project, and Weems did not receive interest from City Council members. The city’s planning department told him they typically provide developers with a more limited number of lots at one time, he said.
“The planning and zoning department ... no one’s interested in talking about it. They’re satisfied with the status quo — that’s cutting the grass, shoveling the snow and forget about it,” Weems said. “Well somebody is here. I’m here. I mean, I’d be the frog that you’d want to kiss, but this is the time to kiss the frog.”
Noel Anderson, city planning director, said in an email he would be “concerned with anyone moving ahead with 200 lots at once.” Weems never previously built any large housing developments in Waterloo, Anderson said.
“We do not convey large amounts of land to anyone without a detailed plan for development in place, as we need to ensure we can generate taxable value and positive gains for the community in any such transactions,” Anderson wrote.
Development plans often include conceptual designs, floor plans, reasons that the project will benefit the city and other requirements by both the city and developer, according to city documents.
Iowa’s state code requires the city to prove positive benefits to give away land, Anderson said. That includes increased population, tax base generation for revenue, investments into older neighborhoods or other factors, he said.
Weems said the city’s maintenance of its vacant lots and blighted residential properties could have cost nearly $1.2 million, citing a 2015 Courier story. The story credits Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner as saying private contractors could cost up to $113,600 per year to maintain city-owned properties.
Anderson said he is not certain of the total amount spent by the city to maintain the properties, but the annual budget for managing properties is near $130,000. He said Waterloo leases some lots for farming, horses, gardening and other purposes at no cost to the city. The city maintains “many smaller lots for mowing of grass and snow removal” if sidewalks are in place, he said.
Weems did not identify any partners for the project to the city, Anderson said.
The $50,000 investment by Weems into each property is “small” to Anderson, who said infill homes typically have around $150,000 in investments when finished. Weems acknowledged that most people will not want to live in $50,000 homes, but he said they can upgrade the properties themselves.
Hart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.