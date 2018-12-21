Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — It is time for Waterloo landlords to register their rental units for the coming year.

Registrations for the current annual licensing period will expire Dec. 31.

All landlords are required to register properties each year within 30 days of purchase and every following year. The fee is $25 per rental unit but doubles to $50 per unit Jan. 1, 2019, for failurely to register in a timely manner.

Registration is required for properties that meet the following criteria: A dwelling, duplex, multiple dwelling, condominium, dwelling unit, rooming unit, trailers, mobile homes or sleeping unit which is not eligible for the Iowa homestead credit for property tax purposes, or single dwelling portions of a duplex or multiple dwelling that are not occupied by the owner of the property, and which requires a payment in money or services to be made to the owner for the possession or use thereof.

The program is designed to provide minimum standards to safeguard life, limb, health, property and public welfare by regulating and controlling the use, occupancy, location and maintenance of all residential buildings and structures for rent in Waterloo.

It also requires regular rental inspections.

To register and pay online visit www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/rentals. Direct licensing questions to the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 291-4323.

