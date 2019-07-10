WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is reminding residents to keep grass clippings, litter and other organic material off the street in front of their property.
Code enforcement officers have received an unusually high number of complaints from residents and motorists this year about grass in the roadway, which violates city codes.
“Grass clippings can create a hazard especially to bicycles and motorcycles,” said Maria Downing, code enforcement supervisor. “We realize there are times when grass gets into the street. We ask that when the mowing has been completed it is swept or blown back into the yard or properly disposed of.”
Debris in the roadway also can make its way into storm sewers, clogging the system and polluting waterways.
Property owners receive a courtesy letter when a complaint is received. A written notice is issued on a second complaint. Unresolved issues result in a citation with a fine of $200 or more.
