Waterloo reminds residents of weed ordinance
0 comments
web only

Waterloo reminds residents of weed ordinance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Waterloo Iowa logo

WATERLOO -- The city is reminding residents to keep their yards and foliage maintained as the spring growing season arrives.

City Code states weeds, vines, brush, grass, volunteer trees, and noxious weeds must not exceed eight inches on residential property within the city limits. 

Volunteer trees, or trees that grow on their own rather than being deliberately planted by the property owner, have been added to the code’s list of nuisance plants to be maintained by the property owner. 

Code Enforcement officers will post a written notice at a property to notify owners when they are in violation and that the foliage needs to be trimmed to the recommended height or removed.

If the property is not in compliance in five days, the city abates the nuisance at the property owner’s expense. Instruction on how to appeal the bill is found on the written notice.

The city also reminds residents to keep grass clippings, litter, and other organic material off the street in front of their property.

More information about Waterloo city code and the code enforcement department can be found on the city website www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com or by contacting Maria Downing at (319) 291-3820 or Maria.Downing@Waterloo-IA.org.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News