Waterloo reminds residents of weed ordinance

WATERLOO -- The city is reminding residents to keep their yards and foliage maintained as the spring growing season arrives.

City Code states weeds, vines, brush, grass, volunteer trees, and noxious weeds must not exceed eight inches on residential property within the city limits.

Volunteer trees, or trees that grow on their own rather than being deliberately planted by the property owner, have been added to the code’s list of nuisance plants to be maintained by the property owner.

Code Enforcement officers will post a written notice at a property to notify owners when they are in violation and that the foliage needs to be trimmed to the recommended height or removed.

If the property is not in compliance in five days, the city abates the nuisance at the property owner’s expense. Instruction on how to appeal the bill is found on the written notice.

The city also reminds residents to keep grass clippings, litter, and other organic material off the street in front of their property.

More information about Waterloo city code and the code enforcement department can be found on the city website www.CityofWaterlooIowa.com or by contacting Maria Downing at (319) 291-3820 or Maria.Downing@Waterloo-IA.org.

