Waterloo Regional Airport sees dip in passengers

David Deeds, a member of the air service working group, is optimistic the marketing and air service campaigns can boost the Waterloo airport’s use.

“The tagline of this marketing effort is ‘smaller is better,’” Deeds said. “The idea is that it’s easier to get in and out of the (Waterloo) airport. Security is quick. Parking is cheaper. With one stop you can get to 154 places around America and the world.”

American Airlines offers nonstop flights from Chicago to 154 destinations.

“But the biggest thing is it’s close to home,” said Deeds, noting there’s a value in the convenience for Cedar Valley residents who don’t have to drive an hour or more to catch a flight.

More than 50,000 passengers boarded planes in Waterloo in 2001, but that number declined rapidly to just over 18,000 passengers in 2012. Ridership then grew to 25,332 passengers in 2016 before dropping the following three years.

An airfare comparison also presented to the airport board with the passenger numbers showed the cost of round-trip tickets from the Waterloo Regional Airport were higher in many cases than Cedar Rapids, Des Moines or Dubuque.