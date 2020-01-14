Waterloo Regional Airport's third runway on the chopping block

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who serves as a liaison to the airport board, said runway 6-24 was built by the federal government in 1944 to handle air freight for World War II and is no longer needed.

“We cannot afford this runway in my opinion,” Klein said. “The Des Moines International Airport has two runways. Cedar Rapids’ airport as two runways, and they are booming.

“We are struggling at the airport with many needs and not enough money to go around,” she added. “The last thing we need to do is continue to hold out false hope that that runway is ever going to be a viable thing for us.”

Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said he was worried about keeping the runway after Kaspari described its “very poor” condition with cracks and heaved concrete.

“If we as a council say let’s keep it open, and we can’t fix it properly, in my mind that does make us liable if something does happen on that particular runway,” he said.

Council members asked Kaspari to bring the issue up for a vote at the next meeting Jan. 21.

