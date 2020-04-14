Waterloo Regional Airport gets $1.1 million federal bailout

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Regional Airport has been thrown a lifeline from the federal government.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that Waterloo's airport will receive nearly $1.1 million in aid as part of the nation's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funding is part of $10 billion in aid nationally, including $70.5 million to 79 Iowa airports, through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress and President Donald Trump.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a news release.
The funding is designed to support continued operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for airport improvement grants awarded under fiscal year 2020 appropriations. Typically, airports would rely on passenger facility charges to match the grants, but those revenues plummeted as enplanements dropped.
Other northeast Iowa airports will also receive CARES Act funding.
Municipal airports in Independence, Waverly, Oelwein, Charles City and Decorah are slated to received $30,000 each. The George L. Scott Municipal Airport in West Union was awarded $20,000.
041020jr-sulky-shields-8
Jerald Skulky Co.
Erik Lee
041020jr-sulky-shields-6
041020jr-sulky-shields-7
041020jr-sulky-shields-5
041020jr-sulky-shields-3
041020jr-sulky-shields-4
041020jr-sulky-shields-2
041020jr-sulky-shields-1
040920jr-mh-covid-1
040920jr-mh-covid-2
040920jr-cv-strong-1
040920jr-cv-strong-2
040920jr-cv-strong-3
Black Hawk County Jail
010820ho-qc-plastics-face-shields
John Deere face shield assembly
040620jr-lillies-5
040620jr-lillies-6
040620jr-lillies-3
040620jr-lillies-4
040620jr-lillies-1
040620jr-lillies-2
040720jr-dairy-9
040720jr-dairy-10
040720jr-dairy-6
040720jr-dairy-7
040720jr-dairy-8
040720jr-dairy-5
040720jr-dairy-4
040720jr-dairy-2
040720jr-dairy-3
040720jr-dairy-1
040720ho-911-dispatchers
040120ho-courier-staff-meeting
Junior League Supply Drop
virus-palm.sunday
040520ho-coronavirus-map
sires-joel
Ryan McGeough
Martin Culpepper MIT 1
Martin Culpepper MIT 2
warren st.john and staebell .jpg
warren pohl.jpg
040320bp-neia-food-bank
reynolds-040220
040220bp-wild-art-walk
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-2
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-3
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-4
040120jr-paramedic-precautions-1
033120ho-eric-donat
032920ho-laura-adams
032920ho-tucker-cassidy
Swinton Family
032720bp-ymca-child-care
032720bp-gmt-3
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-1
032720bp-steamboat-carryout-2
032720bp-gmt-2
032720bp-gmt-4
032720bp-gmt-1
032920aw-bethany-service-1
032920aw-bethany-service-3
032920aw-bethany-service-2
032920aw-bethany-service-5
032920aw-bethany-service-4
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-1
032620ho-unitypoint-covid-tent-2
032720hoMercyOnePPEAssessment
032720hoMercyOne1.jpg
032720ho-MerccyOnePPE Assessment2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-2
032720bp-hudson-teacher-staff-parade-1
032720ar-bhc-eoc
032720ar-bhc-eoc-2
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-3
032620bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-2
032620bp-techworks-3D-masks-1
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-2
032420bp-university-ave-work.jpg
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-3
032420bp-truckers-coronavirus-1
032520bp-wild-art-covid
032420nn-walmart-shoppers
032320jr-roc-fitness-10
032320jr-roc-fitness-8
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-2
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-1
032320bp-wloo-schools-meals-3
031920bp-food-bank-1
031920bp-food-bank-3
031920bp-food-bank-2
031920bp-denherder-curbside
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
In this Series
Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa
-
Updated
UPDATE: 189 new cases of coronavirus is highest one-day total yet; state adds 6 deaths Tuesday
-
Updated
Bartels in Waverly reports coronavirus outbreak
-
Updated
Waterloo Regional Airport gets $1.1 million federal bailout
- 107 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.