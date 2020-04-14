Waterloo Regional Airport gets $1.1 million federal bailout

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Regional Airport has been thrown a lifeline from the federal government.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that Waterloo's airport will receive nearly $1.1 million in aid as part of the nation's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funding is part of $10 billion in aid nationally, including $70.5 million to 79 Iowa airports, through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress and President Donald Trump.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a news release.

The funding is designed to support continued operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.