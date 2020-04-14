You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo Regional Airport gets $1.1 million federal bailout
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo Regional Airport gets $1.1 million federal bailout

From the Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa series
032620bp-waterloo-regional-airport

Travel through the Waterloo Regional Airport has slowed due to the COVID-19 virus. Photographed March 27 in Waterloo.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Regional Airport has been thrown a lifeline from the federal government.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that Waterloo's airport will receive nearly $1.1 million in aid as part of the nation's response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funding is part of $10 billion in aid nationally, including $70.5 million to 79 Iowa airports, through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress and President Donald Trump.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a news release.

The funding is designed to support continued operations and replace lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for airport improvement grants awarded under fiscal year 2020 appropriations. Typically, airports would rely on passenger facility charges to match the grants, but those revenues plummeted as enplanements dropped.

Other northeast Iowa airports will also receive CARES Act funding.

Municipal airports in Independence, Waverly, Oelwein, Charles City and Decorah are slated to received $30,000 each. The George L. Scott Municipal Airport in West Union was awarded $20,000.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News