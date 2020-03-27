Waterloo Regional Airport feels pinch of COVID-19

WATERLOO — The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused a dramatic drop in activity at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

“It’s pretty quiet out here,” said Airport Director Keith Kaspari. “Even for recreational, flight instruction, private and corporate and business aviation, it’s very quiet at ALO.”

American Airlines, Waterloo’s lone commercial air carrier, won’t submit a March report on passengers until early April. But a number of flights have been canceled due to a lack of demand and others are flying with just a few passengers.

“Just visually, I can tell you that this will be a very difficult month for us, and the worst month we’ve had as an airport operator in many years,” Kaspari said. “Our parking lot is virtually empty, as there are about five vehicles in our lot.”

Airlines across the U.S. have seen precipitous drops in passengers as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down some international borders and led to recommendations from national health officials that residents avoid travel altogether to keep the disease from spreading.

Those able to secure flights in and out of Waterloo on American Airlines might find more issues with flights getting canceled at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.